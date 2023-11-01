Israel throws 18,000 tons of bombs on Gaza Strip, 1.5 times more than bomb unleashed on Hiroshima

(MENAFN) According to officials in the beleaguered enclave, since October 7, the Israeli army has thrown 18,000 tons of bombs on the Gaza Strip, or nearly 1.5 times the explosive force of the bomb unleashed on Hiroshima, Japan in World War II.



The chief of the government's communications office, Salama Marouf, told the media that Israeli soldiers had also demolished 85 official buildings in Gaza, continuing: "In Gaza, Israel has demolished 47 mosques and inflicted significant harm to three churches. The attacks have resulted in over 200,000 damaged buildings, with 32,500 of them rendered uninhabitable, 203 schools have sustained major damage, and 45 schools are now completely non-operational. Due to the intensity of the attacks, statistics are not yet complete."



Attacks on places of worship, schools, and other civilian buildings are forbidden by the Geneva Convention. According to Israel, there are militants sheltering within or near these buildings.



"The Israeli army massacred 908 families, causing the death of thousands of people," Marouf also said.



According to him, the attacks have also claimed the lives of eighteen civil defense members from emergency rescue teams, 124 healthcare workers, as well as 35 journalists.

