TE Connectivity Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results For Fiscal Year 2023

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL ) today reported results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended Sept. 29, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) earnings highlights for the fiscal fourth quarter



Net sales were $4 billion, essentially flat on a reported basis and down 2% organically, when comparing both to a 13-week fourth quarter in fiscal year 2022.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $1.75, down 21% year over year.

Adjusted EPS were $1.78, an increase of 2% versus the prior year on a 13-week comparison basis.

Orders were $3.9 billion, with sequential growth in the Transportation and Communications segments. Cash flow from operating activities was $1.1 billion and free cash flow was $945 million, both quarterly records, as the company continues to demonstrate its strong cash generation model.

Full Year Highlights



Net sales were $16 billion, essentially flat on a reported basis despite currency exchange headwinds of $430 million, and up 3% organically, with growth in the Transportation and Industrial segments, when comparing both to a 52-week prior year.

GAAP EPS from continuing operations were $6.01, down 20% year over year.

Adjusted EPS were $6.74, down 6% versus the prior year on a 52-week comparison basis.

Strong margin and EPS expansion in the second half compared to the first half of the year, driven by strong operational performance. Cash flow from operating activities was $3.1 billion and free cash flow was $2.4 billion, both company records, with approximately $1.7 billion returned to shareholders.

"I'm pleased with our strong finish to fiscal 2023, as we delivered earnings above guidance for the quarter along with record cash flow that resulted in over 100% free cash flow conversion," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "For the full year, our teams delivered year-over-year organic sales growth in our Transportation and Industrial segments, as the strength and diversity of our portfolio allowed us to overcome cyclicality in some of our end markets and headwinds from currency exchange. In Transportation, we continued to capitalize on our leading global position in electric vehicles to drive sales growth and, importantly, expand margins in the second half. Our Industrial segment demonstrated continued growth momentum in renewable energy applications and benefited from ongoing recovery in the commercial air and medical markets. While our Communications segment declined in 2023 as expected, we are seeing positive momentum from artificial intelligence applications where our high-speed connectivity solutions and engineering expertise have resulted in key design wins with technology leaders.

"As we look to the year ahead, while we remain in a dynamic market environment, we are confident in our ability to drive profitable growth leveraging key trends including e-mobility, renewable energy and artificial intelligence, where our advanced technology and close customer partnerships are helping to create a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future."

First Quarter FY24 Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company expects net sales of

approximately $3.85 billion, flat on both a reported and organic basis year over year. GAAP EPS from continuing operations are expected to be

approximately $1.59, up 27% year over year, with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.70, up more than 10% year over year, with strong margin expansion.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

