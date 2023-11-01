Hundreds Of Men In Costa Rica Discover Their Paternity Late

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-



When you think about parenthood, the entire process from pregnancy, seeing the first steps, and taking the children to their first day of school usually comes to mind in the case of many men in the country, the reality is different.



There are hundreds of reasons that can cause a man to discover his paternity late, from prob l ems in interpersonal relationships to circumstances of informal encounters, these situations are more common than you think.



The reality for many Costa Ricans is that they face the fact of having been absent in their children's lives, even if this was unintentional; and this is a difficult situation to handle assertively these cases, doubts and surprise add to the confusion of those who do not know what to do when receiving this news, which can potentially change their lives.



One of the main recommendations in these cases is to perform a paternity test The Test, a zero-invasive method that gives you results in five to ten business days and has been on the market for more than 13 years.



In addition, DNA Test offers a wide range of options, including paternity, brotherhood, grandparenthood and avuncular tests (to check uncle and aunt relationships) to determine a person's relationship.



To perform DNA tests there is no recommended age, even from the first day of birth the sample can be taken only requirement for minors who wish to take the test is to be accompanied by a person of legal age and holder of an identity card.

The first step, and the most effective, is to take a DNA test to confirm paternity; they are painless, quick and simple.

They can be performed both at a certifiedDNA lab or with at-home with a special sample collection kit offered.



It is advisable to obtain legal advice on the steps to follow to recognize paternity and obtain information about claims for alimony and custody possible, it is ideal to have multiple honest and open conversations with the adults involved to begin planning a care and relationship strategy that adapts as best as possible to everyone's life and disturbs the minor's routine as little as possible.

Preparing for change is essential.

From parenting books, online research, or psychological therapy, it's never too late to ask for help and prepare for responsible parenting.

