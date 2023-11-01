“Lo Quiero Ya”Musical Arrived In Costa Rica To Portray The Hectic Life Of The New Generation“Lo Quiero Ya”

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

Costa Ricans was be able to enjoy the acclaimed musical of Argentine origin“La QuieroYa” (“I want it now”), a performance that addresses issues such as anxiety, depression and exhaustion in the young population, performed by students belonging to Rockapellas, the singing group of the Latin American Science and Technology University (ULACIT).

“Lo QuieroYa” tells the story of once upon a time characters, all connected by a mobile application. This musical comedy reveals the hectic life of a generation chasing belongings and success in a modern world that never stops work explores social networks, everyday anxiety and the constant search for purpose in a world in constant motion.



“At ULACIT, we promote creativity and artistic expression, we are sure that art has the power to inspire, to transmit emotions, and to generate a deep dialogue on relevant issues in our society. This musical, in particular, addresses important issues such as desire, reflection and the search for our dreams, themes that resonate at different times in our lives,” said MarianelaNúñez, rector of ULACIT.



A portion of the proceeds will go to the Amy Foundation, which works to care for young people with depression and emotional problems, in addition to carrying out campaigns to prevent suicide general and musical direction is in charge of Fabián Vargas, while Eugenia Videla, an Argentine national, is the stage director.

