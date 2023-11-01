Kuwait FM: Scenes From Gaza Cause 'Pain', 'Anger'

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The scenes, images, and videos coming from the Gaza Strip had caused pain and anger in the hearts of many people across the globe, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday.

During a special Nation Assembly session the sorrowful situation in the Gaza Strip in the past few weeks, Sheikh Salem said that the warmongering Zionist regime had launched a heinous operation destroying, killing, maiming, and forcibly displacing by the thousands upon thousands of innocent people in the Gaza Strip.

Since 1984, this regime had taken draconian policies of displacing Palestinians and attempting to erase Palestine's identity and history throughout the generations, he pointed out, adding that the numerous and endless wars carried out by the Israeli occupation had failed and continued to be thwarted by the bravery of the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian cause remains central for the Arab and Muslim worlds as well as all countries, individuals, and group who seek freedom and justice, he affirmed.

The State of Kuwait, since independence and through its steadfast foreign policy, had highlight the Palestinian cause and justice for it people, indicated Sheikh Salem.

He added that the current rage and anger from the Arab and Muslim countries was justified due to the ruthless campaign of the Israeli war machine and double standard policies of some members of the international community.

Sheikh Salem questioned the world whether Palestinian lives were cheap in the eyes of the global community or whether the massacres committed against the innocent was justified by international and humanitarian laws.

He affirmed that the only solution to the Palestinian question was through the establishment of an independent state with full rights, adding that what the Israeli occupiers were doing right now in the Gaza Strip were considered acts of war crimes and violation of human rights.

He insisted that international laws and UN resolutions must be implemented justice in mind, saying that ignoring the crimes committed against Palestinians was a shame.

Kuwait, since the beginning of the current cycle of violence against the Palestinians, had contacted several countries, organizations, and members of the international community to execute an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Kuwait had participated in this regard in several meetings highlighting the unjust war in the Gaza Strip including the GCC-EU ministerial meeting on October 9-10 in Muscat, the Arab League Foreign Ministers regular meeting on October 11 in Cairo, the GCC Foreign Ministers meeting on October 17 in Muscat, and the OIC Foreign Ministers meeting on October 18 in Jeddah, he revealed.

Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had participate in the Cairo Summit for Peace on October 21 to address the harrowing situation in the Gaza Strip, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal, during the summit, called on the international community to push for a just and sustainable solution for the Palestinian people in line with the State of Kuwait's commitment to this just cause, he indicated.

Sheikh Salem said that the Foreign Ministry issued today a statement condemning in the strongest terms the Zionist regime's massacre against the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, saying that it was part of a long line of war crimes committed by the Israeli aggressors.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry continues to work with Arab, regional, and international entities at the UNSC to push for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, he affirmed, noting that the Kuwaiti leadership had ordered the launch of a humanitarian aid air bridge on October 23, sending necessities, food, and medical supplies to the people of Gaza.

The Foreign Minister commended the response of the Kuwaiti people, indicating that the national relief aid campaign for Palestine had garnered KD three million (around USD 9.9 million), reflecting Kuwaitis support of this humanitarian issue.

He noted that Kuwait had called back on October 24 for an extraordinary meeting for the Arab standing committee for human rights to discuss measures to counter the Israeli heinous crimes against the Palestinians.

He reiterated Kuwait's stance on the Palestinian cause and called for establishing an independent Palestinian state within the June fourth, 1967 borders and east Jerusalem as the capital.

Peace is only achieved through international resolutions on the matter and the Arab peace initiative, he affirmed. (pickup previous)

