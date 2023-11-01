Zarqa Re-Exports At JD22.5M During October

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- The value of re-exports from factories and companies in Zarqa totaled JD22.531 million during October 2023, as reported by Hussein Shreim, the Chairman of the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce (ZCC).Shreim further explained that commercial exports from Zarqa were primarily comprised of cars and their supplies, along with building materials, sanitary ware, medicine, food, clothing, jewelry, electronic appliances, furniture, and stationery.According to the statistics from ZCC's office in the Zarqa Free Zone, 495 certificates of origin were issued.