               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Zarqa Re-Exports At JD22.5M During October


11/1/2023 6:02:51 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Zarqa, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- The value of re-exports from factories and companies in Zarqa totaled JD22.531 million during October 2023, as reported by Hussein Shreim, the Chairman of the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce (ZCC).
Shreim further explained that commercial exports from Zarqa were primarily comprised of cars and their supplies, along with building materials, sanitary ware, medicine, food, clothing, jewelry, electronic appliances, furniture, and stationery.
According to the statistics from ZCC's office in the Zarqa Free Zone, 495 certificates of origin were issued.

MENAFN01112023000117011021ID1107350659

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search