QFCA Appoints Moza Al Naemi As Legal Manager

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), the legal and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, has announced the promotion of Moza Al Naemi to the position of Legal Manager, effective 1 November 2023.

Having served as an instrumental member of the QFCA's legal team for over eight years, Moza has consistently demonstrated an exceptional level of commitment and legal expertise, contributing significantly to the success of the QFC's overall strategy.

Commenting on the promotion, Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, said:“Moza is an invaluable asset to the QFC, demonstrating exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the legal intricacies within our industry. We are confident that her promotion will further strengthen our legal team and enhance our abilities to navigate complex legal challenges as we continue to support our clients. The QFC is committed to nurturing talents and seeing our members become capable leaders within their fields.”

Nasser Al Taweel, Deputy CEO, Chief Legal Officer, QFCA, expressed his pleasure in the promotion, noting,“I am proud to witness a respected member of the QFCA legal team stepping into a senior leadership role. Moza has consistently delivered outstanding work, and her contributions to our performance are greatly appreciated.

Al Taweel added that "This well-deserved promotion is truly exciting. I have full confidence that she will continue to enhance the team's success and make an even more significant contribution to the QFC in her role as Legal Manager.”