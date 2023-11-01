Shura Council Official Meets UK Shadow FM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Member of the Shura Council and Chairman of the Internal and External Affairs Committee at the Council H E Yousef bin Ali Al Khater met yesterday with Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK and Labour MP H E David Lammy. A number of topics related to parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance them were discussed during the meeting.
