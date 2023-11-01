AFC Diamond Of Asia Awarded To Late Al Mohannadi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC)'s prestigious AFC Diamond of Asia award was conferred posthumously upon former AFC Vice-President and FIFA Council Member, the late Saoud Al Mohannadi of Qatar, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the development of Asian football at the AFC Annual Awards 2022 in Doha, yesterday.

The AFC Diamond of Asia is the Confederation's highest accolade that acknowledges and honours exemplary individual endeavours towards the advancement of football in Asia. The remarkable achievements and tireless dedication of Al Mohannadi, who passed away in January this year, make him a shining example of the values that the AFC Diamond of Asia seeks to celebrate.

In recognising his exceptional and lifelong devotion to the progress of the Asian game, AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, who presented the prestigious award to Abdulaziz Saoud Al Mohannadi, the eldest son of the late Saoud Al Mohannadi, said:“Saoud Al Mohannadi served the AFC and its members with utmost passion, professionalism and generosity and the continued growth of Asian football is tribute to his astute leadership and invaluable support over the decades.

“While we are all saddened by his passing, tonight, we celebrate and honour his life as a tireless servant and instrumental pioneer whose impact on Asian and global football will always be remembered and cherished.”

Throughout his illustrious career at the Qatar Football Association, FIFA and the AFC, the late Al Mohannadi demonstrated an unwavering commitment to Asian football. His undeniable love and fervour for the game saw him serve in key leadership positions, leaving an indelible mark on the sport's growth across the Continent.

Renowned as a true team player and a people person, Al Mohannadi's visionary approach and relentless pursuit of progress benefited the AFC immensely.

His intellect, wit and exceptional ability to connect with individuals from diverse backgrounds were instrumental in successfully navigating complex football matters.

The AFC recognised the profound impact Al Mohannadi had on Asian football and this posthumous award serves as a testament to his immeasurable contributions and lasting legacy within the global football community. AFC