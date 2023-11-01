Al Khater Receives UK And UN Officials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK and Labour MP H E David Lammy, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the urgent need to deliver aid to the Strip, and ways to overcome the challenges in this regard, in addition to exchanging views on the situation in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Al Khater also met yesterday with Special Advisor to the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs H E Alexander Macintosh and Representative of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Doha H E Dr. Ahmed Marii.

Separately, Al Khater met with Political and Diplomatic Adviser to the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) H E Roland Steininger, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the danger of the escalating attacks in Gaza, the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, the latest developments in aid delivery and distribution, and ways to enhance mutual cooperation during the crisis. She expressed her condolences during the meeting to UNRWA for its staff who were killed during the war and emphasized the importance of ensuring the flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers who are besieged under bombardment.