Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Health Minister Of Afghan Caretaker Government

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with Minister of Health in the Afghan caretaker government H E Qalandar Ibad, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways of cooperation in the humanitarian field and development projects, especially in the health sector. The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the solidarity of the State of Qatar with the victims of the recent earthquake in western Afghanistan.