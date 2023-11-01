Turkish Pavilion Marks 100Th Republic Day Anniversary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Turkish Pavilion at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkiye by distributing flags to children and visitors to the exhibition. This celebration coincided with the Republic Day of Turkiye, observed annually on October 29.

Visitors to the Turkish Pavilion were introduced to the nature of Anatolia and traditional Turkish arts. The pavilion, one of the largest at the Doha Expo, covered an area of 1024 square meters. It showcased Turkiye's rich garden culture, plants, geography, history, environment, agriculture, and food resources in an impressive manner. Visitors also learned about cultural values and agricultural activities in fertile regions advancing innovatively from the past to the future.

The pavilion harmoniously displayed historical and geographical wealth alongside ancient culture. It narrated the Turkish horticultural culture, tracing back to the Ottoman Empire, and depicted the traditions of the state through the exhibition area. This included a fusion of agricultural products and horticulture specific to the seven geographical regions with diverse visual, digital displays, and sustainability.

The pavilion was divided into three sections: welcome, experience, and farewell.

In the welcome section, visitors were greeted and introduced to the pavilion's contents and its distinguishing features. In the experience section, the second part, visitors learned about the agricultural methods used and Turkiye's future agricultural vision. This section also displayed soilless agriculture, ornamental plants in greenhouses, and settled plants. The farewell section, the third part, involved presenting unique souvenir gifts from Turkiye to the visitors.

Within the exhibition area on the upper floor of the pavilion, there was a promotion of export sectors, products, and projects. Additionally, a space in the front part of the pavilion was created to host musical performances, celebrations, meetings, and harvest activities held with visitors during special occasions.