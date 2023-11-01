Qatar's Mediation Efforts In Gaza Ongoing: Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's mediation efforts, with the help of its regional and international partners, are ongoing to deescalate the situation in Gaza, said official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari.

“We have not stopped our mediation efforts ... we are still talking to all parties and utilising all possible channels of communication ... we believe our efforts will bear fruits in the future,” he said.

He also pointed out that Qatar's mediation in the framework of the hostage release is linked to reducing the escalation in the Gaza Strip.



Dar Al Sharq to donate revenue from newspaper sales to Gaza

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel over Gaza strikes, others recall envoys November to see cooler temperatures, more chances of rain: Qatar Meteorology

Read Also

In a media briefing yesterday, he expressed optimism regarding Qatari mediation efforts in diffusing the situation and preventing its spread to a larger arena.

“We have to remain hopeful... we cannot afford to lose hope in this crisis and with mediation process ... mediation is never easy and ground situation with escalation and continued bombardment makes things difficult,” he added.

He said that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsening which was depicted in the pictures coming from there.“However, it demands more determination from the international community to step in to de-escalate the conflict.”

Dr. Majed noted that escalation on the ground was making any possibility of positive development on the mediation front difficult.

“Qatar is working with its partners in the region and beyond for de-escalation which is also demanded in a resolution passed by UN General Assembly.” He said that in coordination with international partners, Qatar was trying to send more aid to Gaza.“We are maintaining our communication channels open with both sides to seize any opportunity of ceasefire.”

To a question about the visit of Iran's Foreign Minister, he said that Qatar has been working with all of its regional partners since the beginning of the crisis and also making efforts to keep escalation within its current parameters.

“The widening of the scope of conflict will mean a lot of trouble for the region which is already facing many challenges.”

Dr. Al Ansari indicated that despite the continuation of the mediation, the Israeli escalation through ground operations has undoubtedly greatly complicated this role.“But it continues and will not stop.”

He said Qatar is making every effort through all communication channels to reach a humanitarian calm in Gaza, and the international community must press for an immediate halt to the firing.

He explained that mediation is one of the foundations of Qatar's foreign policy and will not stop if there is an opportunity to stop the bloodshed and protect lives in this tragedy.

He added that every day that passes without the success of this mediation means more civilian casualties, which is rejected by Qatar and by the international community.

“This mediation needs the situation to calm down and stop the bombing and military operations, which is what Qatar is working on with regional and international partners, regardless of the details that are difficult to discuss due to the sensitivity of these efforts, which require keeping this information secret in order to succeed.”

Regarding the humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, he said that Qatari aid arrived in the Egyptian city of Al Arish on board several planes, and is awaiting permission to enter the Strip, reiterating the call for more pressure on the parties concerned to allow the entry of the largest possible amount of aid through the Rafah crossing as the Palestinians are suffering by all standards.

“Most hospitals are out of service, while others are operating at double their capacity. The humanitarian situation is indescribable, and the people are besieged and deprived of electricity, water, and all means of life as the stocks are running out and 2.3 million people are suffering, and preventing aid in light of the ongoing bombing constitutes a double tragedy for the people there.”

To a question regarding the ruling issued by the Court of First Instance against eight Indian citizens, he said:“This case is currently within the framework of the levels of litigation. I do not believe that it is appropriate at this time to comment on a court case as its judicial procedures are underway, so we leave this issue before the judiciary.”

He added:“Our diplomatic communication with India is always present and ongoing whether through their embassy in Doha or through diplomatic channels but we stress that this issue is first and last a judicial issue and due to its sensitivity we leave this issue to the judiciary.”