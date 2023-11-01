GCC Ministerial Meeting Discusses Boosting Joint Housing Efforts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The State of Qatar participated in the 21st meeting of the Committee of Their Excellencies the Ministers Concerned with Housing Affairs in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held Tuesday in the Omani capital, Muscat.

Minister of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad headed the State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting.

The meeting discussed a number of topics related to enhancing joint GCC housing efforts, in addition to increasing cooperation, coordination, and integration in the field. Moreover, It also reviewed successful housing and smart and sustainable city case studies in the GCC countries.

In her speech, the Minister of Social Development and Family highlighted Qatari housing legislation that was inspired by the country's permanent constitution, granting the citizen the right to a decent life.

She indicated that Qatar's national vision prioritises human beings, providing citizens with a decent living standard and establishing social justice, particularly economically. She added that all government policies are in the interest of an individual's self-development and financial independence.

In the same context, she indicated that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 proved Qatar's high-quality urban and structural development projects, including housing, demonstrating the country's eagerness for sustainable, family-friendly, and accessible to all construction, especially accessible to people with disabilities, by the use of technology to help them overcome their challenges and optimally benefiting from these projects.

Concluding her speech, the Minister of Social Development and Family welcomed Their Excellencies the Ministers to their next meeting in Doha, scheduled from May 14 - 16, 2024, due to the State of Qatar's presidency of the next session.