Cosmetic Appeal And Comfort Drive The Demand For Casting Tapes And Pads In The US Orthopedic Market

The US casting tapes & pads market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2022 to 2028.
This market analysis report provides comprehensive insights into the industry, highlighting the shift towards advanced products like breathable casting tapes and waterproof paddings. Continuous product launches by key vendors and a growing target population are driving market expansion.
Key Market Insights
The US casting tapes & pads market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the following key highlights: Orthopedic Clinics Expansion: With over 29,000 orthopedic clinics in the US, their numbers are increasing alongside the growing target population. The rise in orthotic and orthopedic clinics drives market demand. Innovative Product Launches: Key vendors are consistently launching unique products. For example, AquaCast, a US company, introduced a casting pad that offers both breathability and waterproof properties, enhancing patient satisfaction. Natural & Synthetic Options: Vendors have introduced both natural and synthetic casting pads. For instance, Tex-Care Medical offers natural casting pads made from viscose rayon, known for superior moisture absorption. Cosmetic Appeal: Recent casting tapes come in different colors and printed designs, catering to patients' cosmetic preferences, particularly among female patients. Polyester Synthetic Pads: Polyester synthetic casting pads, designed for patient comfort, find popularity among patients with sensitivities or wounds. Upper Body Injuries: High school athletes frequently suffer upper quarter injuries, with 21% of all athletic injuries involving the upper extremity. Casting and taping accessories for upper body parts witness higher usage. Increasing Orthopedic Surgeries: The US performs over 45 million surgeries, with orthopedic procedures being prominent. As the elderly population grows, demand for orthopedic casting tapes and pads is expected to rise. Group Purchase Organizations: Orthopedic clinics and large hospitals leverage group purchase organizations to reduce expenditures and procure products in larger volumes.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented as follows:
Product:
Casting Tapes Casting Pads
End-User:
Orthotic & Orthopedic Clinics Hospitals Others
Patient Group:
Vendor Landscape
Key Vendors:
Essity 3M Lohmann & Rauscher DeRoyal Industries
Other Prominent Vendors:
AliMed Aquacast Bird & Cronin Cardinal Health Carolina Narrow Fabric (CNF) Datt Mediproducts DUK-IN Dynamic Techno medical Join Enterprise StayGuard Tex-Care TWE
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 68
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $64.39 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $97.84 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 7.2%
| Regions Covered
| United States
