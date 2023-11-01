Cosmetic Appeal And Comfort Drive The Demand For Casting Tapes And Pads In The US Orthopedic Market

The US casting tapes & pads market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2022 to 2028.

This market analysis report provides comprehensive insights into the industry, highlighting the shift towards advanced products like breathable casting tapes and waterproof paddings. Continuous product launches by key vendors and a growing target population are driving market expansion.

Key Market Insights

The US casting tapes & pads market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the following key highlights:

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented as follows:

Casting Tapes Casting Pads

Orthotic & Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals Others

Upper Body Lower Body

Vendor Landscape

Key Vendors:



Essity

3M

Lohmann & Rauscher DeRoyal Industries

Other Prominent Vendors:



AliMed

Aquacast

Bird & Cronin

Cardinal Health

Carolina Narrow Fabric (CNF)

Datt Mediproducts

DUK-IN

Dynamic Techno medical

Join Enterprise

StayGuard

Tex-Care TWE

