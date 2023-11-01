Whatsapp Defines New Feature To Support Users' Privacy Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: WhatsApp, announced the provision of a new feature in order to support the security and privacy of users, which it called "Alternate Profile".

The new feature is available in the latest beta version of the WhatsApp application on the Android platform, and it allows users to hide their personal information.

According to WhatsApp, the new alternative profile feature will be available in the privacy settings screen of the profile picture, and it allows users to create a different picture and name that will be visible to contacts, to whom the user does not have the authority to view his primary profile information.

The new feature adds a new layer of protection to users' personal data, by allocating a second profile for unknown contacts.

This feature comes within a group of security and privacy features that the platform is currently testing, including the Passkeys feature, adding email to the account, hiding the devices IP address while making calls, and others.

Alternate Profile feature is limited to beta versions of the WhatsApp application before it is made available to all users in the future.