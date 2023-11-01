Qatar Strongly Condemns Massacre In Jabalia Camp In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's bombing of Jabalia camp in Gaza, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of innocent people, and considered it a new massacre against the defenseless Palestinian people, especially children and women, and called on the international community to act quickly to stop the killing and destruction.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned, in a statement today, that the expansion of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip to include civilian targets, including hospitals, schools, population centers, and shelters for displaced persons, constitutes a dangerous escalation in the course of confrontations, and would undermine mediation and de-escalation efforts, and portend more congestion, violence, and instability. It also called on the international community, in this context, to assume its moral and legal responsibilities to provide protection for the Palestinian people, and to force Israel to comply with international law and international humanitarian law.

The Ministry reiterated Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian issue, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the establishment of its independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.