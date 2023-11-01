November To See Cooler Temperatures, More Chances Of Rain: Qatar Meteorology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: A gradual decrease in temperature is expected in November across the country, according to a monthly forecast from Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).
In November, the last month of autumn and the month before winter, the temperatures will continue to drop and higher chances of rain are expected as the month is considered the second highest month in the number of thunderstorms, said QMD.
The daily mean temperature for November is 29.6°C.
The lowest temperature recorded during this month was 11.°C in 1963, while the highest recorded temperature was 38°C in 1969.
