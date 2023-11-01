Caterpillar Falls As Shrinking Backlog Stokes Demand Worry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Bloomberg

Caterpillar Inc.'s stock tumbled to the lowest level since early June after the company said its order backlog shrank in the third quarter, a sign the market sees as slowing demand for its iconic yellow machinery in the coming months.

The year-on-year decline of $1.9 billion is the first since the third quarter of 2020, when Caterpillar was grappling with the effects of Covid-19 shutdowns on its sales, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

When analysts asked about the drop during the company's earnings call, management said supply chain hangups and long lead times are improving, meaning customers don't need to order as far ahead to receive machines on time.

The drop, even as Caterpillar reported earnings that beat analyst estimates due to higher prices and strong sales, will deepen concerns that economic headwinds are beginning to take hold after years of strong sales growth coming out of the pandemic.

The Irving, Texas-based company is viewed as an economic bellwether because its machines dot construction, mining and energy sites around the world, which means its order books are closely watched.

Caterpillar shares fell as much as 7.2% in Tuesday trading, the biggest intraday decline since April 2022. The stock traded at $228.71 as of 11:21 a.m. in New York, down 5.6%.

"I think there's some concerns around the backlog,” Faisal Hersi, an industrials analyst at Edward Jones, said in a phone interview. "This is going to continue to be something investors keep a close eye on, especially after strong performances over the last few years.

"When you have that 'peak' narrative it starts to creep up that this is a cycle peak, and it's a really tough thing to shake,” Hersi said.

The company's earnings report showed dealer inventories have continued to grow while orders declined 15% year-on-year, analysts at Robert W. Baird & Co. wrote in a note to clients, adding that their modeling points to a slowdown in sales and earnings growth for the fourth quarter.

Still, Caterpillar executives on Tuesday's earnings call characterized the declining order book as a normalization of business with the pandemic squarely in the rearview mirror.

"Due to improving supply chain conditions, productivity and lead times have improved for many products,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said in the call. "Dealers and customers can wait longer to place orders, which has led to a moderation in order rates as expected.”

While the company posted better-than-expected revenue in its construction equipment business for the third quarter, sales from mining as well as its energy and transportation businesses were weaker than analysts' anticipated.

Caterpillar reported adjusted earnings of $5.52 a share, beating the $4.77 average estimate of 23 analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Caterpillar also reiterated its expectation of $700 million in restructuring expenses for the full year.

Relentless supply chain hangups and rising raw material costs have challenged the company in the years since the start of the pandemic,

though Caterpillar's operational flexibility and price hikes to consumers have more than offset such pressures.