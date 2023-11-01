Adidas Celebrates Messi Ballon D'or Triumph With Eight Gold Rings

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Lionel Messi, Argentina's national football team captain, added an eighth Ballon d'Or trophy to his illustrious collection, the last one officially marking him as the world's best football player for 2023. The ceremony took place on October 31.

After his crowning, Adidas presented Messi with eight gold rings, each uniquely designed to commemorate a significant moment in his remarkable career.





Let's delve into the exquisite collection:

"El Beso": 2009

Reflects on Messi's triumphant celebration in the 2009 Champions League final against Manchester United, where he passionately kissed the Barcelona badge.

"Apunta Al Cielo":2010

Serves as a touching homage to Messi's grandmother, Celia, capturing his skyward gesture of remembrance and gratitude.

"GOAT": 2011

Greatest of All Time, celebrates Messi's unparalleled performance during an era that many football fans globally consider one of the sport's golden periods, under the management of Pep Guardiola at Barcelona.

“91”:2012

commemorating the historic year when Messi netted an incredible 91 goals in 2012

"Champions League Triumph": 2015

Messi's fifth ring celebrates Barcelona's 2015 Champions League victory, a tournament in which he played a crucial role.

"Golden Shoe Excellence": 2019

Highlights Messi's achievement of winning his last Golden Shoe in 2019, solidifying him as the player with the most Golden Shoe awards in history.

"South American Champion": 2021



Honors Messi's MVP status and top-scoring role in Argentina's victorious Copa América campaign.

"Argentina World Champion":2023



Displays three stars, symbolizing Argentina's historic 2022 FIFA World Cup win with Messi leading the way.

The 2022 season was particularly memorable for Messi as he led Argentina to victory in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, ending a 36-year wait since their last triumph in 1986.

Messi's outstanding performance throughout the tournament, including seven goals and three assists, secured his position as the tournament's best player.