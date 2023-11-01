Prime Minister Meets UK Shadow Foreign Secretary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Tuesday at his Amiri Diwan office with Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK and Labour MP HE David Lammy, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries, ways to support and develop them, and the latest developments of the international efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Prime Minister noted the dangerous levels that military operations have reached, especially in light of the ongoing threat to target healthcare facilities, along with the continued cut-off of water, electricity and fuel supplies to the residents of the Gaza Strip.