Culture, Sports, And Sustainability Take Centre Stage In Qatar's November Calendar

Qatar Tourism's November edition of its monthly Qatar Calendar guide unveils a packed roster of events focused on art, culture, sports, and sustainability.

Sheikha Noor Abdulla Al-Thani, Acting Head of Tourism Events and Festivals Organising section at Qatar Tourism, said:“Following a packed schedule of major events in October including the opening of Expo 2023 Doha, the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar and Formula 1, Qatar Tourism is delighted to follow up with yet another dynamic calendar of events that features a variety of cultural and sporting events. The month of November will see a vibrant line-up of art exhibitions, the return of Qatar Sustainability Week and the highly anticipated Moto GP, as well as various sporting championships.”



Art and Culture

Art venues across Qatar will host various art exhibitions and workshops this month, starting with M7 which will feature: Crafting Spaces Exhibition (September 8 – December 9), Icone: Voices of Design Made in Italy Exhibition (September 20 – December 20), an M7 pop up (October 22 – November 03), Home Styling Workshop (September 20 – November 08) and a 100% Cardboard Workshop (September 23 – November 18).

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art will also continue to host two art exhibitions: Cities Under Quarantine: The Mailbox Project (October 27 – March 5) and Distilled Lessons: Abstraction in Arab Modernism (October 27 – March 5).

Other exhibitions on show this month include The Present: The Future of The Past exhibition at the Fire Station Museum (August 31 – December 16), Sports Car Exhibition at City Center Doha Mall (September 19 – November 19), The Bicycle and The Future of Mobility exhibition at Qatar Expo Bidda Park – Cultural Zone (October 23 – March 16), and Museum of Illusions (October 8 – January 1).

Residents and visitors looking to immerse themselves in the country's culture and heritage can visit the Katara Traditional Dhow Festival taking place at Katara Beach (November 28 – December 2), the Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show at Longines Arena (November 17 – 19), attend the Abracadabra Theatre Play at Katara Hall (November 1 – 4) or take part in a series of programmes on Growing Kopi, Drinking Qahwa: Stories Of Coffee in Qatar and Indonesia at the National Museum of Qatar (October 24 – February 17).

Sport

Sports enthusiasts can relish in the month-long fervour of thrilling competitions including the Arab Padel Championship (October 30 – November 5), Gulf Padel Championship (November 6 – 12), QRS Fall Edition 2023 (October 20 – December 1), 3X3 GBA Tournament ­– Basketball (November 3 – 4), as well as the highly anticipated Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar Moto GP 2023 (November 17 – 19).

In addition, two competitions honouring Qatar's national bird, the falcon, will take place this month including Qatar Falconry Championship 'Isfari' (November 3 – 9) and Ras Laffan Falconry Championship (November 17 – 25).

Conferences

The second edition of Qatar Travel Mart (November 20 – 22) will return this November, which is set to gather the world's leading destinations and showcase the latest trends in travel and tourism. Additionally, the 2023 edition of the biennial World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), an initiative by Qatar Foundation, will run from November 28 – 29.

November will also see a focus on sustainability with Qatar Sustainability Week 2023 taking place from November 4 – 11 and the International Conference on Sustainable Energy – Water Environment Nexus in Desert Climates 2023 running from October 30 – November 2.

Last, a Made in Qatar exhibition will be taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from November 29 – December 2, alongside the 8th Edition of Teeb Alhazm Exhibition at Galleria AlHazm from November 27 – December 8.