Doha-Based Cancer Survivors Paddle To Victory In Malaysia

Doha, Qatar: In a triumphant return to international waters after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Doha Wireless Warriors (DWW) made waves at the 2023 Sarawak International Dragon Boat Regatta in Malaysia, securing second-place victory in the cancer survivor race category, which was held on October 27-29.

"Our 12 members in the race showed strength and resilience on the water, including eight cancer survivors who paddled with precision and teamwork and with Alex Tubar from Qatar's Onslaught team who helped steer us to success," two-time breast cancer survivor and DWW founder Sandee Thompson told The Peninsula.



In addition to their cancer survivor race, DWW also competed in the Women's and Masters Open categories, an endeavor driven by the team's desire to provide the 40+ age group with more opportunities to race, despite these races typically being male-dominated.

Reflecting on the journey, Thompson beamed with pride and gratitude: "I am an extremely proud coach and was grateful to be able to paddle with the team for the second race as well as drum for the other races. We ensured we represented Qatar and the cancer community with our flag when we paddled in our winning race. It was truly a wonderful experience for all!"

The event drew participation from a total of 60 teams, including 20 international and 40 Malaysian teams, boasting over 1,700 participants in the name of camaraderie, sport, and raising awareness on breast cancer.

"It was more than just a race. We took the opportunity to engage with fellow participants and shared our experiences and insights about the cancer community in Qatar. It was a heartwarming experience that left a lasting impact for everyone," said Thompson.

The DWW Sarawak crew has returned to Doha to resume their usual activities with the other team members as they aim to compete in more local and international competitions.