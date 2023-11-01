Kuwait Crown Prince Affirms Firm Position Towards Palestinian Issue, Demands Ceasefire, Humanitarian Aid Entry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah affirmed his country's firm position towards the Palestinian issue, demanding a ceasefire and allowing the entry of humanitarian and relief aid.

In a speech he delivered on the occasion of the opening of the second regular session of the 17th legislative term of national assembly, he stressed that the State of Kuwait supports all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with international legitimacy.



He said that the leadership, people, national assembly, and government of the State of Kuwait are following with great interest what is happening in the Palestinian territories, especially the Gaza Strip, in terms of bloody events, denouncing the attacks of the brutal Israeli aggression and the bombing, siege, brutal violations, destruction, and attempts at forced displacement that exceeded humanitarian values and norms, international laws and conventions.

He pointed out that the State of Kuwait, the country of humanity, friendship, and peace, continues to play a distinguished pioneering role with brotherly and friendly countries in humanitarian crises to achieve international security and peace.

He also called on the legislative and executive authorities in his country to open a new page based on cooperation, understanding, and consultation, based on distancing itself from fanaticism, rivalry, and personal interests, as well as leading from all wrong practices that threaten national unity.

The Kuwaiti Crown Prince stressed the need for the session to be the role of realizing ambitions, fulfilling aspirations, advancing words and rational parliamentary practices, and putting action ahead of words, and for everyone to understand the requirements of the next stage, as it is a stage of proving the existence, stability, and sincerity of intentions, and highlighting hard work.

