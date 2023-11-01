Amir Receives Message From Iranian President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a verbal message from HE Dr. Ibrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, related to a number of regional and international issues, especially those related to developments in the Palestinian territories.

The message was conveyed by HE Dr. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during His Highness the Amir's reception of him and the accompanying delegation in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday morning.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to support and enhance them, and issues of common interest were also reviewed.

The meeting was attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.



