(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

In a strongly worded note condemning the Israel for targeting healthcare facilities, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has urged the international community to hear the pleas of its citizens.



Israeli occupation vehicles block main road between south, center of Gaza Strip

Israel tanks enter Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals Children killed in Gaza surpasses annual children's death toll in conflict zones since 2019

Read Also

The Ministry wrote this statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The arabic note roughly translates to as follows:

“[It] condemns in the strongest terms the deliberate targeting of the remaining hospitals, health centres, ambulances and medical and first aid teams working in the Gaza Strip, by directly bombing them, damaging parts of them, or bombing their surroundings, as happened in the targeting of the Indonesian hospital ... as well as the targeting of the Turkish Friendship Hospital ... bombing of the European Hospital area and the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital. This is in addition to the repeated power cuts to Al-Aqsa Hospital.

“The Ministry considers that targeting the remaining hospitals is a deepening of the war of genocide committed by the occupying state in the Gaza Strip, depriving citizens and patients of their right to the simplest forms of health treatment, as well as expanding the forced displacement of citizens.

“The Ministry calls on the international community to listen to the cries and suffering of Palestinian citizens ... and to take necessary measures imposed by international law to provide protection for hospitals. The Ministry reaffirms that stopping the war is the correct way to protect civilians and secure access to their basic needs.”