QNB Receives 'Market Leader In Digitizing Government Payments' Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, received the prestigious“Market Leader in Digitizing Government Payments” award at the Mastercard Edge 2023 Forum, which took place recently in Dubai.

QNB, was recognised for its exceptional contributions to revolutionising the landscape of government payments through cutting-edge digital solutions. The Bank's commitment to providing efficient, secure and user-friendly payment options for government services played a pivotal role in securing this accolade.

The Mastercard Edge 2023 Forum brought together a diverse group of professionals, including fintech experts, industry experts and banking leaders to share insights and discuss the future of digital payments. With governments worldwide seeking to enhance their digital infrastructures, this award acknowledges QNB's significant contribution to this transformation.

During the award ceremony, QNB's Senior Executive Vice President - Group Retail Banking Adel Ali Al Malki expressed his gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the bank's dedication to creating seamless digital experiences for government entities and their constituents.

“QNB has always been committed to advancing digital financial services, especially in the realm of government payments,” Adel Ali Al Malki stated.“This award reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and our role as a trusted partner for governments and their citizens in the digital age.”

Mastercard's recognition of QNB's efforts further underlines the bank's importance in the rapidly evolving digital payments ecosystem. QNB has been instrumental in developing solutions that allow government bodies to streamline their payment processes, reduce administrative overhead and enhance overall service efficiency.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, QNB Group is present in more than 28 countries across three continents, providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services to its customers. The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,800 machines.