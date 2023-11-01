'Qatar's Strategy Effective In Combating Impacts Of Economic Crimes'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants (QCPA) Dr. Hashim Al Sayed said that economic crimes have today become one of the most serious challenges facing countries owing to the devastating effects they have economically, socially and politically.

This came in his opening speech at the Effective Compliance in Combating Economic Crimes Conference, organised by the QCPA under the patronage of Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Qatar Museums H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and hosted by University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST).

Al Sayed stated that the State of Qatar has adopted a national strategy to combat economic crime, in which law enforcement agencies are cooperating in order to protect the economy and society from its consequences, and it is based on awareness and application of due diligence in combating it as well as the adoption of financial technology innovations, in addition to the legislative procedures and measures taken by the state which contribute to establishing best practices, issuing instructions and supervisory controls, and establishing entities and institutions and joining them as members.

He added that the State of Qatar is keen to continue the journey to become a pioneer in the field of combating these crimes to protect its security, economy and society and to participate along with the international community in combating efforts, which makes it an effective model in this field.

This enhances its advanced ranking in the Corruption Perceptions Index, he said. Al Sayed pointed out that economic crimes are more dangerous to development programs in light of economic openness, the technological revolution and the accompanying globalisation of the economy, and thus the globalization of criminal activity due to the disappearance of barriers and the spread of transnational economic activity, which made crime in general and economic crime in particular benefit from technical developments.

At the end of his speech, the Chairman of the QCPA thanked H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani for sponsoring the conference, and UDST for hosting it, as well as the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for its cooperation, praising everyone's participation in its sessions.