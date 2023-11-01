QAMCO Posts Net Profit Of Qr354m For Nine-Month Period

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Company Q.P.S.C. (“QAMCO” or“the Company”; QE Ticker: QAMC), a 50% joint venture partner in Qatar Aluminum Company (Qatalum), yesterday reported a net profit of QR354m for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2023, as compared to QR 803million for the same period of last year, with an earnings per share (EPS) of QR 0.063 versus QR 0.144 for 9M-22. Share of JV's revenue declined by 20% to reach QR2,430m for the current period, as compared to QR3,020m for 9M-22 primarily driven by lower product prices, whiles sales volumes have shown an increase on the backdrop of improved production. EBITDA declined by 39% and reached QR740m in comparison to QR1,208m for the same period of last year. While EBITDA margin for 9M-23 remained at 30% compared to 40% for 9M-22.

QAMCO's financial results for the current period versus same period of last year, were largely attributed to an overall decline in average realized selling prices.

Average realized selling price witnessed a decline of 23%during9M-23 versus 9M-22 to reach USD 2,670/MT amid macroeconomic challengesand impacted QR745m to the net profit for nine-month period ended 30September2023versus the same period of last year.

Production levels showed a slight uptick, with a 2% increase in production volumes for the current period compared to 9M-22. Sales volumes also grew by 6% over the same period last year, on the backdrop of improved production amid efficiency improvement within QAMCO's joint venture facility. Volume improvement was also aided by shift from value-added products to Standard Ingots, influenced by prevailing market conditions. This increase in sales volumes positively impacted our financial performance, contributing QR155m to the net profit for the nine-month period ending 30 September 2023, as opposed to 9M-22. Cost of goods sold for the current nine-month period relatively declined mainly on account of lower raw material costs despite higher sales volume. On overall basis, the decline in cost of goods sold contributed QR78m positively to the net profits for the nine-month period ended 30September2023versus same period of last year while savings in S,G&A added QR52m to QAMCO's bottom line profitability. QAMCO's financial performance also aided by improved finance income (other income). On the other hand, finance expenses on the other hand shot-up due to rise in interest rate during the period. The boost in sales volumes was attributed to favorable inco-terms and higher sales of standard ingots on a sequential basis. While this surge in sales positively impacted the bottom-line profitability, adding QR73m in 3Q-23 compared to 2Q-23, it was entirely offset by the lower average selling price and elevated COGs associated with the recognition of higher volumes. The combined impact of higher COGs and lower average selling prices adversely affected the bottom-line profitability by QR109m compared to the previous quarter.

QAMCO's financial position continued to remain robust with the liquidity position at the end of 30September2023 reaching QR1 in form of cash and bank balances (including proportionate share of cash and bank balances of the joint venture). During the period, QAMCO's JV generated share of operating cash flows of QR535m, with a share of free cash flow to firm of QR371m mainly due to on-going capital expenditure. QAMCO will host an IR earnings call with investors to discuss its results for 9M-23, on Wednesday, 1 November 2023at 1:30 p.m. Doha time. The IR presentation that accompanies the conference call will be posted on the 'financial information' page within the Investor Relations section at QAMCO's website.