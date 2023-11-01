Stage Set For AFC Annual Awards Doha 2022

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A spectacular celebration of Asia's finest will take place in the enchanting Qatari capital city of Doha when the AFC Annual Awards Doha 2022 gets underway at 8pm tonight.

Four years after it was last staged, the glitzy ceremony marks its return to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) football calendar at the state-of-the-art Al Mayassa Theatre, nestled within the impressive Qatar National Convention Centre that is renowned for its award-winning design. Hosts Qatar will welcome a star-studded cast comprising the brightest footballing luminaries of the Continent as they are honoured at the 27th edition of the Awards, leading into the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 between January 12 to February 10, 2024.

Almoez relishes dream moment, eyes Asian Cup all-time top scorer accolade

The evening will kick off with a poignant tribute to the late Saoud Al Mohannadi of Qatar, whose immense contributions to the development of Asian football will be recognised with the prestigious AFC Diamond of Asia accolade. A further 17 award winners will be crowned, including the highly anticipated AFC Player of the Year and AFC Women's Player of the Year.

Nominees for individual awards

AFC Player of the Year: Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City and AUS), Almoez Ali (Al Duhail SC and QAT), Salem Al Dawsari (Al Hilal SFC and KSA)

AFC Women's Player of the Year: Samantha Kerr (Chelsea FC and AUS), Zhang Linyan (Guangzhou Women's/Wuhan Women's FC/Grasshopper Club Zurich and CHN), Saki Kumagai (FC Bayern Munich and JPN)

AFC Asian International Player of the Year: Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto and IRN), Kaoru Mitoma (Royale Union Saint Gilloise/Brighton & Hove Albion and JPN), Kim Min-jae (Fenerbahce/SSC Napoli and KOR)

AFC Futsal Player of the Year: Moslem Oladghobad (IRN), Saeid Ahmad Abbasi (IRN), Guilherme Kuromoto (JPN)

AFC Coach of the Year (Men's): Graham Arnold (AUS), Hajime Moriyasu (JPN), Saad Al Shehri (KSA)

AFC Coach of the Year (Women's): Shui Qingxia (CHN), Tomomi Miyamoto (JPN), Kim Eun-jung (KOR)

AFC Youth Player of the Year (Men's): Amin Hazbavi (Foolad FC and IRN), Kuryu Matsuki (Aomori Yamada High School/FC Tokyo and JPN), Lee Seung-won (Gangwon FC and KOR)

AFC Youth Player of the Year (Women's): Mary Fowler (Manchester City and AUS), Huo Yuexin (Jiangsu Youth Women's Club and CHN), Maika Hamano (INAC Kobe Leonessa and JPN)

AFC Referees Special Award: Chris Beath (AUS) - Referee, Anton Shchetinin (AUS) - Assistant Referee, Ashley Beecham (AUS) - Assistant Referee, Ammar Aljneibi (UAE) - Support Video Assistant Referee