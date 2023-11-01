Qatar's Al Tamimi Climbs To 16Th In World Rankings

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: World No.16 Abdulla Mohamed Al Tamimi has climbed 13 places in the PSA World Tour Finals leaderboard after claiming victory at the QSF 4 2023 Bronze-level event.

Al Tamimi, who is now up to a season-high position of 10th in the men's rankings, captured his second title of the season in Doha after an impressive run of victories over Dimitri Steinmann, Victor Crouin, and Tarek Momen.

The 28-year-old and Momen treated spectators to a five-game thriller in the title decider at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex, with Al Tamimi eventually edging the match 7-11, 11-3, 12-10, 6-11, 12-10 after 72 minutes of action.

Elsewhere in the PSA World Tour Finals leaderboard, Momen has closed the gap to Paul Coll in the battle for third spot, while QSF 4 2023 semi-finalist Crouin, has risen two places up to 12th.

As a result of this movement, Egypt's Youssef Soliman, Swiss No.1 Nicolas Mueller and Frenchman Baptiste Masotti have all dropped two places each.

The women's rankings are unchanged this week, with World No.1 Nour El Sherbini keeping her spot in first, and Hania El Hammamy and Amanda Sobhy in second and third, respectively.

The PSA World Tour Finals are set to take place in June 2024, with the event including both a men's and women's tournament, featuring eight players in each.

All Platinum title winners from the 2023-24 season – which are currently El Sherbini, El Hammamy, men's World No.1 Ali Farag and Coll – automatically qualify alongside the reigning PSA World Champions.