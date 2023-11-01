Abu Sharib Wins Silver To Secure Paris Olympics Quota

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Saeed Abu Sharib bagged 2024 Paris Olympics quota place after winning silver in the men's trap individual event at the Asian Shooting Championships in Changwon, South Korea, yesterday.

The Qatari marksman hit a total of 43 targets out of 50 to finish behind China's Qi Ying 47/50 but a second podium finish was enough for Abu Sharib to book his place at the Paris Games. Iran's Seyed Babak Yeganeh Rohollahi claimed the bronze with a score of 32.

In the men's trap for team, Qatar trio of Saeed Abu Sharid, Mohammed Al Rumaihi and Rashid Al Athba won gold with a total score of 344, ahead of India's team of Zoravar Singh, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Kynan Chenai (341). The bronze went to Iran - Seyed Babak Rohollahi, Mohammad Hossein and Mohammed Beyranvand (340).