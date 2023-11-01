Qatar Arabian Horse Show For Local Bred Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The third edition of Qatar Arabian Horse Show for Local Bred concluded at the Indoor Arena of Al Shaqab (Member, Qatar Foundation) yesterday.

On the final day, Hader Al Shaqab, owned by Ebrahim Yusuf Al Romaihi emerged as the gold winner of the Senior Stallions Championship. The winning team was presented with their trophies by Rashid Al Dosari.

In the Senior Mares Championship, Waad Al Aqeed of Al Thamer Stud won gold and the winning team was crowned by Saif Mohammed Al Hajri, owner of El Abrqah Stud.



Hader Al Shaqab during the event.

The Junior Colts Championship was won by Shagran Al Zaeem of Al Dawasir Stud while Reem Al Saad of Al Saad Stud claimed the top prize in the Junior Fillies Championship. The champion teams were awarded their prizes by Sheikh Saoud Al Thani, owner of Al Jassim Stud.

In the Yearling Colts Championship, Jaleel Al Khor owned by Ebrahim Yusuf Al Romaihi emerged best and received the award from Saad Ali Al Kubaisi, QREC's Deputy Head of Arabian Horse Show. The Yearling Fillies Championship gold prize went to Sabha Al Khor of Al Dawasir Stud. QREC Show Director Majid Al Kaabi honoured the winners of this category.