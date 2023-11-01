HOPE Qatar Marks Down Syndrome Awareness Month

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HOPE Qatar, a pioneer in offering meaningful, impactful, and affordable services to the intellectually and physically challenged children and young adults in the country celebrated the Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Rima Mikdashi, HOPE Qatar Principal and Head of Operation said in celebration of the annual event,“it is imperative that we deepen our understanding of Down syndrome and learn more about how we can ensure that individuals with that condition are able to fully participate in the community. We are committed to advocating for the acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.”

She explained that“today, innovative speech, occupational, and physical therapies are providing new ways to enhance the physical and intellectual abilities of children and babies with Down syndrome. As we learn more about this condition, there is an increased need for widespread education and acceptance. These efforts aim to empower our youngest citizens with the condition to lead fulfilling, independent, and productive lives.”

“Unlike typical children, those with Down syndrome have a genetic disorder that is often associated with physical growth delays and mild to moderate intellectual disability. However, despite these challenges, it's clear that they all have great fun,” she stressed.

Several activities were held at the HOPE Qatar Centre to celebrate the event including face-painting booth, individual and group arts and crafts, seminars, and other fun-filled activities aimed at enhancing the children's creativity and motor skills. Parents were also invited to join the community.

“Planning and executing the Down syndrome awareness programme has been an incredibly rewarding experience. Through the event, we are able to give hope to those who need it the most. The students have learned a great deal, and have enjoyed putting together every detail while helping to raise awareness and celebrate individuals with Down syndrome,” Mikdashi explained. Moreover, Mikdashi said that providing support to children with Down syndrome is crucial to help them realise their potential and be acknowledged by society. She highlighted that the public must create opportunities to recognise and celebrate the valuable achievements and contributions that people with that condition make to their local communities and society as a whole.

“Today, as we enjoyed the colorful mismatched socks in recognition of World Down Syndrome Day, let us resolve to respect the independence of people with Down syndrome and make our society conducive to their development and empowerment,” she said.

“It is important to acknowledge the talents, passions, hopes, and dreams of individuals living with Down syndrome in Qatar today. Despite having Down Syndrome, they possess the same abilities as anyone else. It may take them longer to complete certain tasks, but that is perfectly fine.

“All they ask is that everyone is aware of this fact and does not discourage them from pursuing their dreams. Let us support them in their endeavours and strive to be inclusive. Together, we shall overcome and make the difference,” she concluded.