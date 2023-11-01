Ambulance Services Market Sets New Record, Projected At USD 94.2 Billion By 2031 | CAGR Of 8.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ambulance Services

As the number of operations increases across the world, BLS ambulance services may be required to transfer patients from hospitals to homes and vice versa.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Ambulance Services Market Size was Valued at USD 40.6 billion in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 94.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Top Key Players of the Ambulance Services Market

. Acadian Ambulance Service

. Ziqitza Health Care

. aeromedevac air ambulance

. Envision Healthcare

. BVG India

. Falck A/S

. air methods

. harmonie ambulance

. MEDIVIC Aviation

. Babcock

What are the driving factors for the Ambulance Services Market?

Rise in the number of individuals suffering from different chronic conditions, increase in geriatric population, and surge in the number of traumatic accidents drive the global ambulance services market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global ambulance service market share.

Impact of COVID-19 on Ambulance Services Market:

. The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the ambulance services market. The market expanded as a result of the rising demand for ambulance services to provide emergency care to COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.

. The majority of major manufacturers have concentrated on numerous strategies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic due to severe health emergency. For example, during the pandemic crisis in June 2020, Mahindra announced the debut of the BS-6 Supro ambulance. Such initiatives by the key market players boosted the market growth.

Ambulance Services Market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global ambulance services market based on, mode of transportation, service type, operating type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on mode of transportation, the ground ambulance segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global ambulance services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the air ambulance segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses the water ambulance segment.

Based on service type, the emergency medical transport segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global ambulance services market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Also, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the non-emergency segment.

Based on operating type, the government segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global ambulance services market, and is expected to rule the roost during forecast period. On the other hand, the private segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the public private partnership and others segment.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global ambulance services market share, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

