Israeli Occupation Vehicles Block Main Road Between South, Center Of Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Israeli occupation forces penetrated Monday hundreds of meters into the Palestinian territories of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that the occupation vehicles, reinforced with tanks and covered by warplanes, penetrated the Al-Shuhada Junction, cutting off the main road linking the south and center of the Strip to Gaza City and its north.

WAFA explained that there was an intense flight of reconnaissance aircraft over the area amid violent bombardment and gunfire from helicopters on Palestinian homes and everything that moved in their vicinity.

During the incursion, the occupation artillery targeted a civilian vehicle on Salah al-Din Street, leading to the martyrdom of its passengers.

It was announced earlier today that dozens of Palestinian citizens were martyred and dozens injured in a bombing by Israeli occupation aircraft in various parts of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation's widespread and unprecedented aggression against the Gaza Strip has continued since Oct. 7, leaving thousands of unarmed civilians martyred and wounded, most of them children and women.