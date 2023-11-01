QIB Honoured With Eight Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, was honoured at the Global Finance's 2023 World's Best Digital Bank Awards Ceremony with eight prestigious awards across consumer, corporate, and Islamic digital banking award categories.

Held in London's Square Mile at Banking Hall, the ceremony was attended by Constantinos Constantinides, QIB's Chief Strategy & Digital Officer and Mashaal Abdulaziz Al Derham, Assistant General Manager, Head of Corporate Communications & Quality Assurance at QIB, who accepted the awards on behalf of the bank.

QIB has earned eight prestigious awards, including Best Consumer Digital Bank in Qatar, Best User Experience (UX) Design in Qatar and the Middle East, Best Islamic Digital Bank in Qatar, Best Innovation and Transformation in Qatar, Best Online Product Offerings in Qatar, Best Information Security and Fraud Management in Qatar and Best in Social Media Marketing and Services in Qatar.

These accolades stand as a testament to QIB's dedication to providing advanced digital services and experiences. With a strategic emphasis on client-centric innovation, QIB consistently innovates, and these awards acknowledge the bank's ongoing commitment to delivering superior digital solutions. Utilizing the latest and most advanced technology, QIB ensures a seamless banking experience and continues to be a benchmark for innovation and digital banking.

Dinos Constantinides, QIB's Chief Strategy & Digital Officer said:“We are proud to be recognized by Global Finance for our dedication to delivering comprehensive and personalised digital offerings. This acknowledgment underscores QIB's successful pursuit of our strategic priorities and increases our responsibility not only to maintain the current level of innovation but also to aspire to greater achievements. We continually allocate resources to strengthen our cross-functional teams, emphasising the improvement of the customer experience and the expansion of our digital solutions portfolio.”