Biggest Sale Of The Year In Regency Hall From Nov 2

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Club Apparel is all set to set the shopping world on fire with its Big Sale which is going to take place in the Regency Hall from November 2 to 4, from 10am to 10pm.

The sale will include up to 25 big brands, including some of the biggest names in fashion like Steve Madden, Aldo, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Nine West, BHPC, and many more.



Jumbo launches Mega Promotion, discounts and freebies on offer

Qatar Airways Holidays unveils online redemption feature to spend Avios on holiday packages DFI-funded film Riverbed wins big at Mostra de València

Read Also

The Big Sale of Club Apparel is always a highly anticipated event by fashion lovers all over the country, and this year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before. With an array of amazing deals, promotions and discounts, the sale is not to be missed.

Shoppers can expect to find an incredible range of products on offer, from shoes, accessories, clothing, and more, all at unbeatable prices. Whether you're looking to update your wardrobe with the latest fashion trends or just looking for some essentials that work with your style, this sale is the place to be.

Club Apparel is a leading fashion destination in the region, renowned for its outstanding quality, style, and craftsmanship. The Big Sale will be the perfect opportunity for fashion lovers to grab some of the best deals on the trendiest and most fashionable items of the season.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to head to the Regency Hall from November 2 to 4 to enjoy Club Apparel's Big Sale. With so many great deals and promotions on offer, you will not want to miss out on this incredible shopping event.