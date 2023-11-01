Scattered Rain Expected Today: Qatar Meteorology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore today until 6:00 pm on Friday, October 27, will be relatively hot with scattered clouds at first, cloudy with scattered rain later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain maybe thundery, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly 05 to 15 knots, reaching 20 knots with thundery rain at first.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly 10 to 20 knots gusting to 30 knots with thundery rain.

Visibility will be 04 to 08/03 kilometers or less at places with thundery rain.

The sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, and rise to 5 feet. Offshore will be 2 to 5 feet rise to 10 feet with thundery rain.