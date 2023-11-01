Chances Of Rain In Parts Of Qatar This Week Likely To Shower Doha Monday And Tuesday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: According to the latest forecast from Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD), rain will continue to fall in various parts of the country this week, with rain expected to fall in Doha on Monday and Tuesday, October 30 and 31.

QMD also issued a warning of expected thundery rain associated with strong wind on Monday, adding that the weather accross the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of scattered rain which maybe thundery at times.

In Doha, temperature will range between 25°C and 31°C.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly 5-15 knots gusting to 30 knots with thundery rain.

Offshore will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly 3-13 knots gusting 18 knots at times.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 ft rises to 4 ft at times. Offshore, it will be 1 to 3 ft rises to 8 ft at times.