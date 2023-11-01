Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Brazil Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call today from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Brazil HE Mauro Vieira.

During the phone call, they discussed the gravity of the escalation of confrontations in the Gaza Strip, the need for an immediate ceasefire, in addition to the latest mediation efforts to release the hostages.

During the call, His Excellency stressed the need to open the Rafah crossing permanently to ensure the flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers trapped under the bombing.