Speaker Receives Message From Jordan Counterpart

Doha, Qatar: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim received a written message from Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan H E Ahmed Al Safadi, pertaining to parliamentary relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them.
The message was handed by Jordanian Ambassador to Qatar H E Zaid Mufleh Al Lawzi during a meeting with the Speaker of the Shura Council yesterday.
The meeting was attended by a number of members of the Shura Council.
