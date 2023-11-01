Speaker Receives Message From Jordan Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim received a written message from Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan H E Ahmed Al Safadi, pertaining to parliamentary relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them.

The message was handed by Jordanian Ambassador to Qatar H E Zaid Mufleh Al Lawzi during a meeting with the Speaker of the Shura Council yesterday.

The meeting was attended by a number of members of the Shura Council.