Qatar Attends GCC Security Media Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: The State of Qatar participated in the 14th extraordinary meeting of the Security Media Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states, which was held today via video conference technology.
The State of Qatar was represented in the meeting by Assistant Director of Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Interior Colonel Dr. Jabr Hammoud Al Nuaimi. The meeting discussed a number of topics on the agenda.
