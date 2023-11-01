Justice Minister Meets Envoys Of Iran, Bosnia And Herzegovina

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Justice H E Masoud bin Mohammed Al Amri met separately yesterday with Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Qatar H E Samir Halilovic and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran H E Ali Salehabadi.
During the two meetings, relations of legal cooperation between Qatar and each of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iran and ways to enhance and develop them were discussed.
