Justice Minister Meets Envoys Of Iran, Bosnia And Herzegovina


11/1/2023 6:01:57 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Justice H E Masoud bin Mohammed Al Amri met separately yesterday with Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Qatar H E Samir Halilovic and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran H E Ali Salehabadi.

During the two meetings, relations of legal cooperation between Qatar and each of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iran and ways to enhance and develop them were discussed.

