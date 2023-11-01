Education Excellence Award 2024 Application Deadline On Oct 31: Education Ministry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has urged students, teachers, and schools of all academic classes, alongside college students, holders of master's and PhD degrees who meet the conditions of the 17th edition of Education Excellence Award 2024 to submit their applications, confirming that the deadline for the application will be on October 31.

The Education Excellence Award is a culmination of the milestones achieved by Qatar such as the comprehensive educational renaissance, in appreciation for the exceptional performance of students and outstanding educational institutions to deepen the notions of excellence and enhance the positive directions towards knowledge and scientific research, MoEHE outlined, emphasizing its interest in distinguished students who represent the key capital of Qatar.

The award is granted to winners based on competitive conditions and criteria under the supervision of jury committees that bring together a contingent of experts in education. The committees adjudicate the submitted files, pending announcement of the results in January 2024, followed by a celebration in March 2024, for those who have scientifically excelled.

The award includes nine categories: PhD holders, Masters' degree holders, college students, distinguished students at secondary, preparatory, and elementary schools, distinguished teachers, distinguished schools, as well as distinguished scientific research.