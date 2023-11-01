Deputy Amir Chairs First Meeting Of Board Of Trustees Of Qatar University

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Qatar University HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani chaired the first meeting of QU Board of Trustees for the academic year 2023-2024, held at the Amiri Diwan on Monday morning.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Board of Trustees reviewed the accomplished decisions and recommendations taken in the third meeting for the academic year 2022-2023; then discussed the topics listed on its agenda and took appropriate decision thereon, including the approval of the university calendar 2023-2027 proposal.



The Board was briefed on the University's efforts in preparing the Qatar University Strategy 2023-2027.