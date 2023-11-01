Application To Open New Private Schools In Qatar From Nov 11

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) announced the opening of registration applications for licensing and operating private schools and private kindergartens for the next academic year 2024-2025, starting from November 11 until December 31, 2023.

MoEHE has specified the conditions and requirements for the owner, the school building, and the academic aspect according to the guide for the conditions and procedures for granting licenses to private schools. These include the condition that the applicant should not be employed in the ministry or its affiliated entities, should be at least 21 years old, and should attach a copy of their ID.

The ministry said that applications will be accepted through its website for opening a new educational facility.

