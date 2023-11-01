Qatar University Launches Conference On Sustainability

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU), through the College of Arts and Sciences and the Centre for Sustainable Development (CSD), launched the 4th International Sustainability Conference (ISC2023), which brings together researchers, academics, policymakers, and business experts to discuss the latest research and technologies to address global challenges. During the conference, scientific advancements in sustainable development were covered through four dedicated sessions focused on: Climate Change and Sustainability, Food and Water Security, Bioenergy and Renewables and Waste Management and Circular Economy.

Each session focuses on innovative sustainable approaches to overcoming resource depletion, biodiversity loss, and waste reduction, reuse, and recycling. The conference aims to expand the scope of exchange of experience and identify innovative solutions to achieve integrated management of available resources to achieve the concept of sustainable development.

In her speech on the occasion, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences said, Dr. Fatima Al Kubaisi,“I would like to commend the commitment of the State of Qatar for their work towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) since 1971, stemming from the belief that the best way to achieve this is through achieving social progress, economic growth and food security, without compromising the sustainability of the environment and the ocean. Since then, Qatar has made significant progress in many areas and contributed to the achievement of many of the SDGs set by the United Nations. Sustainability is one of the key sectors, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, to build a strong economy that takes into account the social and environmental aspect.”

Dr. Al Kubaisi said that with the increasing world population, the pressure on the limited natural resources of our planet has increased, so sustainable development and the search for environmentally friendly options have become an urgent necessity and a local, regional and global goal. Food and water security, renewable energies, waste management and climate change are among the most important challenges that must be addressed to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development. It is also essential to integrate the efforts of all stakeholders, decision-makers and academic researchers in order to find urgent and effective solutions to achieve these priorities.

Associate Dean for Sciences and Applied Sciences, CAS, Dr. Khalifa Al Hazaa, stressed in his speech that organising this conference comes at a time when the State of Qatar is celebrating Qatar Sustainability Week 2023, as well as organizing the International Horticultural Expo 2023.

The State strives to achieve a balance between economic and human development while preserving natural resources and sustaining production systems.