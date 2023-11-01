Clinical Pharmacists Making A Difference For Patient Safety

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A recent study published in Qatar Medical Journal said pharmacist-led interventions at the main tertiary care hospital in the country are playing a pivotal role in identifying, preventing, and resolving medication-related problems (MRPs) among inpatients.

The study 'Characteristics of the clinical pharmacists' interventions at the main general tertiary care hospital in Qatar', which conducted a retrospective analysis of interventions over three different periods, sheds light on the crucial role of clinical pharmacists in enhancing patient safety in the country's healthcare system.



QCDC launches career counselling programme for students

Al Duhail – Al Nassr tickets purchase venue and time modified Expo 2023 Doha: Dadu Museum, a touristic and educational destination

Read Also

MRPs are a common issue in healthcare systems worldwide, and Qatar is no exception. The study underscores the growing importance of pharmacy-based interventions in mitigating these problems. Over the past few years, the role of pharmacists in Qatar, as in the Middle East region, has been expanding to improve patient safety and optimise healthcare outcomes.

The research aimed to analyse the interventions conducted by clinical pharmacists at the internal medicine ward, critical care unit, and emergency department (ED) at the Hamad General Hospital.

The study's results emphasise pharmacists' crucial role in ensuring patient safety by identifying and addressing MRPs. The outcomes of this research underscore the need for continued support and integration of clinical pharmacy services within inpatient settings in Qatar.

The study is authored by Executive Director of Pharmacy, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Professor Moza Al Hail; clinical pharmacists at HMC Lina Naseralallah, Palli Valappila Abdul Rouf, and Wessam El Kassem; drug information pharmacist at HMC, Dina Abushanab; Associate Professor of Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research at Qatar University, Daoud Al Badriyeh; and Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and Clinical Lead at the Acute Medical Admission Unit in Hamad General Hospital, Dr. Mounir Atchan. The study included data from three distinct periods, with 340 patients and 858 interventions under scrutiny.

The average age of the study participants was 51 years, with predominantly men (65%). The primary pharmacist interventions were adding drug therapy (27%), medication discontinuation (18%), and dosage adjustments (16%). In the ED, cessation of medication was the most frequent intervention (4%).

The study revealed that anti-infective and cardiovascular agents were the two pharmacological classes most frequently associated with interventions. Most patients were admitted to the general internal medicine unit (53.8%), followed by the emergency unit (30.88%); gastrointestinal disease (15.9%) and cardiovascular disease (15%) were the most commonly reported medical disorders, followed by musculoskeletal disorders (12.8%) and infectious diseases (12.7%).

Medication-related problems, as defined by the Pharmaceutical Care Network Europe (PCNE), encompass a wide range of issues that can compromise patient health. These problems can result from drug selection, dosage errors, dispensing issues, or patient-specific factors.

The most common manifestation of MRPs is medication errors, which can lead to preventable adverse drug events (ADEs). These adverse events often result in prolonged hospital stays, increased healthcare costs, and, in severe cases, mortality.

In an international context, the evolving role of pharmacists in Qatar is aligned with efforts worldwide to enhance patient safety and optimise healthcare outcomes. While many studies have highlighted the positive impact of pharmacist-led interventions in outpatient settings, the focus on inpatient settings has been limited, with only a few studies conducted in Qatar. The growing importance of clinical pharmacists in inpatient care underscores the need for a better understanding of their role and the benefits they bring to healthcare delivery.

Results of the latest study validate the significance of clinical pharmacists and highlight the need for further research and investment in their role.