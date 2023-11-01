Health Minister Attends Geriatrics, Dementia Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Public Health in Qatar H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari graced the inaugural ceremony of the 3rd Qatar International Geriatrics and Dementia Conference.

Her presence underscores Qatar's commitment to advancing healthcare, particularly in the field of geriatrics and dementia care. H E Dr. Al Kuwari was accompanied by the Minister of Health of the Republic of Iraq, H E Dr. Saleh Mahdi Al Hasnawi, and other dignitaries on October 26.

The three-day educational conference was hosted by the WHO Collaborating Centre for Healthy Ageing and Dementia, which is operated by the Department of Geriatrics and Long-Term Care at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC). It concluded successfully on October 28, having brought together over 800 professional attendees from local and international healthcare institutions. At the forefront of this event was a crucial focus on addressing the growing global challenges and needs for the development of age-appropriate care.

The scientific programme delved into wide-ranging discussions on the latest international evidence-based research, as well as diagnostic and treatment options for managing geriatric syndromes and caring for individuals living with dementia. It highlighted the importance of integrated, inter-disciplinary care for older adults while also promoting the strategic healthy ageing agenda that aims to encourage the adoption of a better lifestyle in earlier life to support overall well-being later in life. This includes adopting a balanced and nutritious diet, staying physically active, getting regular health check-ups, managing stress, staying socially connected, and engaging in activities that promote cognitive function.

Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad, the Head of the WHO Collaborating Center for Healthy Ageing and Dementia and Deputy Chief of Long-Term Care, Rehabilitation, and Geriatrics at HMC, expressed her delight with the positive outcome of the inaugural scientific conference on geriatrics and dementia organised by the WHO Collaborating Centre.

“As our population continues to undergo demographic shifts with a growing aging population, it becomes crucial for us to proactively address the challenges and opportunities associated with this trend. A strategic healthy aging agenda aligns with the National Health Strategy and Qatar's vision of a healthier and happier population. Education is an important element in supporting this agenda, which was the impetus for this conference.”

“We are also working closely with our primary care partners to expand the Memory Clinics, that were developed by the department of geriatrics and long-term care at HMC, in health centers around Qatar to facilitate easier access for older patients. This clinic aims to prevent and manage declines in intrinsic capacity, which refers to the physical and mental capacities that people need to be mobile, independent, and to contribute to their communities. In addition, we are planning the expansion of additional ICOPE clinics in primary care centres in the community following the success of the pilot ICOPE clinic we launched earlier this year,” added Dr. Al Hamad.